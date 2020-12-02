Deputies looking for man who left home with dog, not heard from in weeks

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office wants to get in touch with 23-year-old William Brannigan who they say has not been heard from in weeks.

Deputies say Brannigan left home with his dog weeks ago. His family is worried because he cut off all forms of contact and left his job.

His vehicle is a black 2007 Ford Focus with FL tag NRCN51.

"William: you're not in any trouble, and you don't have to come home - we just want to confirm you're OK," the sheriff's office said in a Facebook post.

If you are Brannigan or have information on his whereabouts, please call 386-860-7030 or email Det. Gardner at jgardner@vcso.us.