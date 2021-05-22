Deputies: Man, 95, dies after apparent drowning in swimming pool

article

A 95-year-old DeLand man died on Friday after apparently drowning in his swimming pool at home.

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office says the man was found face down in the pool of his residence by his wife.

"Emerson Bissinger of Lake Talmadge Road had been working in his yard and on the pool earlier in the day. His wife, Sharon, told deputies she left the home earlier in the day and returned later in the afternoon to find her husband, along with his walker and glasses, in the pool," the sheriff's office wrote on social media.

The victim was pronounced deceased at the scene. No signs of foul play were observed.

"Please keep this family in your thoughts."