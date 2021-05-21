Deputies: Man arrested in fatal shooting of fiancee in Merritt Island

A Brevard County man has been arrested in the fatal shooting of his fiancee.

Deputies say Philip Keller, 35, shot and killed Alicia ‘Red’ Campitelli in their apartment on Saturday in Merritt Island.

In an update posted on Facebook, Sheriff Wayne Ivey says when deputies went to confront Keller, he tried to run away.

MORE NEWS: This week marks missing Orlando woman Jennifer Kesse's 40th birthday

Deputies say Keller talked about the case with another person and that person called deputies which led them to Keller.