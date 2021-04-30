Deputies: Man shot in altercation outside Cape Canaveral bar

Deputies with the Brevard County Sheriff's Office are investigating a shooting that happened outside a Cape Canaveral bar.

It was around 8 p.m. when deputies said two men got into a fight in the parking lot of the Slide Inn Sports Bar, at 7090 N Atlantic Ave. It escalated into a shooting, according to investigators.

A suspect in the shooting was being interviewed by deputies shortly before 10 p.m. Authorities said there is no danger to the public.

Several roads in the vicinity were briefly shut down to traffic while deputies investigated. Investigators said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.

