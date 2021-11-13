Deputies: Missing 83-year-old woman found safe

article

UPDATE: According to deputies, Bullard has been located and is safe.

PREVIOUS VERSION: The Marion County Sheriff's Office is searching for 83-year-old Norma Jane Bullard.

They say Norma was last seen on Thursday, Nov. 11, around noon at a home in Ocala Palms on Northwest 53rd Ave.

Deputies say she is driving a 2014 beige four-door Cadillac bearing Florida tag YJ47F. They are not sure what direction she may be traveling in.

"Norma has made comments that have caused concern for her safety," the sheriff's office said.

She is described as a white female, 5-feet 5-inches tall and weighing around 140 pounds. She has gray hair and blue eyes.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911.

