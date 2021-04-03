Deputies: Photos show car connected to stolen French Bulldog case in Orlando

The Orange County Sheriff's Office has released newly obtained photos of the vehicle suspected to be involved in the case of a French Bulldog that was stolen at gunpoint.

Deputies are searching for a silver sedan they say sped away after stealing Bugsy the dog from his owner while on a walk in a Hiawassee subdivision on March 25.

"Coming down the sidewalk, right here, as I always do," Bugsy's owner, Johnny Matos, told FOX 35 News. "I see the car stop, drop the gentleman off and he's walking down the street towards me now. Right away, your senses go off and wonder why he's walking down the middle of the street, not down the sidewalk."

Matos said the man walked right up to him.

"He brandishes a gun, points it at me, tells me he's gonna pop me if I don't hand over the dog."

Terrified he might not make it home at all, Matos said he did the only thing he could.

"Handed him over and I looked and the expression on Bugsy's face, it was almost like betrayal... as I'm handing him over," he said as his voice broke down with emotion.

Bugsy's owners are offering a $2,500 reward for his safe return.

The suspects are described as:

Black male, possibly early 20's, around 6'1" with a white hoodie and a white facemask, blue jeans and white sneakers.

Possibly Hispanic female, with long straight hair, medium to dark skin

If you have any information or recognize the dog or the suspect vehicle, please contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.