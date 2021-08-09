Deputies: 1 dead after small plane crashes into Lake Weir

One person has died following a small plane crash in Marion County.

Deputies with the Marion County Sheriff's Office responded to the crash on Lake Weir around 1 p.m. on Monday afternoon. Marion County Fire Rescue assisted with the call.

"We have recovered one deceased victim and the Marion County Sheriff’s Office Dive Team is beginning a search of the waters," Sgt. Paul Bloom with the Sheriff's Office said.

Agents from the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) will be handling the investigation into the cause of the crash, Bloom added.

"Our helicopter is up above and they're kind of guiding our divers to the debris field," Bloom explained, "and the goal here now is to go down, find the aircraft and confirm there are no other victims onboard and mark that for the FAA."

No other details were immediately released, but according to witnesses, the pilot exited the aircraft before it crashed nose-first into the water.

"We seen what looked like a guy jumping out of a plane," said boater Josh Hires.

"His parachute wasn't deployed," added Mandy Hires. "We went over to the site, we looked around for him maybe hoping we could save him, and then we saw him, saw a parachute and pulled over to it and it was him."

No one on the water was injured, according to authorities.

This story is developing, check back for updates.