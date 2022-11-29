Deputies searching for 2 missing and endangered kids from Marion County

article

The Marion County Sheriff's Office wants the public to keep an eye out for two missing and endangered children.

Arissa Johnson, 12, and Nariah Johnson, 11, were last seen on Monday at 18711 SE 93rd Place.

The sheriff's office says they may have been picked up by their biological mother, Amanda Via, who is court-ordered to have no unsupervised contact with them.

If you have any information on their whereabouts, please call 9-1-1.