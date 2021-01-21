Deputies searching for man missing since Sunday, could be in Orlando

article

The Volusia County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help finding Bobby Scott.

The 63-year-old man was last seen leaving his Daytona Beach home on Sunday morning. Deputies say it is believed he was going to DeLand to meet someone.

"His cell phone and vehicle have since been recovered, but no one has seen or heard from Mr. Scott," said deputies said.

Authorities say it is possible that Scott traveled to the Orlando area.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 386-254-1537, ext. 11842.