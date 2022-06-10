Deputies: Suspect arrested in shooting death of man during robbery at Merritt Island home

article

A man has been arrested for the murder of another man during a robbery at a Merritt Island home on Friday, the Brevard County Sheriff's Office said Saturday.

Cory Lyle, 49, of Melbourne is facing charges of First-Degree Murder, Armed Robbery and Grand Theft of a Firearm.

The sheriff's office says the victim, Joseph Hall, was found dead at his home on Hunt Drive in Merritt Island. His roommate had reportedly found him when he came home and called 911.

"Based on evidence collected and statements gathered during the investigation, agents determined that Lyle shot the victim while committing a burglary at the residence," the sheriff's office said.

Lyle was arrested at a home in Satellite Beach on Friday night.

He is currently being held at the Brevard County Jail Complex on no bond.