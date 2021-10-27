Deputies: Suspect at large after shooting at Orlando gentlemen's club

article

The Orange County Sheriff's Office is searching for a person who they say opened fire from their vehicle at an Orlando gentlemen's club.

Deputies say the shooting happened early Wednesday morning at the Stars World Class Men’s Club on South Orange Blossom Trail.

They say an unknown suspect fired several rounds from a vehicle into the business.

Witnesses in the parking lot reportedly told deputies that the suspect fled the scene. The gunman is still at large.

No injuries were reported.