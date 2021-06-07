Deputies: Suspect in shooting of mother, child shoots self inside store

A murder suspect is in critical condition after deputies say he tried to take his own life inside a Central Florida retail store.

The man is accused in a shooting that killed a woman and critically injured a 3 year old girl at an Orange County apartment complex late Sunday night.

Deputies say he shot himself after they approached him inside this Big Lots on Monday night just before 8pm.

Deputies have not identified the suspect yet, but say he is 37 years old. Investigators say the suspect shot a woman and a 3-year old girl late Sunday night at the Wellesley apartment complex a half mile away.

The woman, 37-year-old Capucine Carson, died. Deputies say the child is in the hospital in critical condition.

FOX 35 News talked to neighbors who say they heard the gun shots.

"At like 11 o’clock, I went to the trash can and heard pop pop pop pop like four times."

The investigation is ongoing. This is a developing story.