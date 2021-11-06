Deputies: 'Violent sexual predator' from Florida arrested in North Carolina

article

A man described as a ‘violent sexual predator’ has been captured in North Carolina after Volusia County deputies say he cut off his ankle monitor and left Florida.

Donald Talbert, of DeLand, was located in North Carolina and arrested. He will be extradited back to Volusia County.

Deputies say Talbert, 56, was recently released from prison and was on probation when he cut off his ankle monitor. He had reportedly made suicidal statements via text to a friend and stated he would cut off his ankle monitor that regulates his whereabouts.

Talbert has been living at 1240 Hubbard Ave., deputies said. Detectives described Talbert as ‘dangerous and violent.’