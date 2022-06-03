DeSantis: Special Olympics USA athletes to compete regardless of COVID vaccination status

Athletes participating in the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games in Orlando will no longer have to be vaccinated against COVID-19 to compete. The organization lifted the requirement on Thursday.

Governor Ron DeSantis was in Orlando on Friday to announce the change that was demanded by officials in the state of Florida.

Previously, delegates who were registered for the Games but were unable to participate due to the prior vaccine requirement now have the option to attend.

"If you did not submit and you did not get the COVID vax, you would be denied the ability to compete in the Special Olympics," DeSantis said. "What connection that has to competing, I don't understand…Let them compete!"

DeSantis was joined by several athletes who are now able to participate in this year's Games.

The Special Olympics USA Games are being held in Orlando on June 5 -12.