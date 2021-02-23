'Disability abortions' targeted in Florida House bill

article

A House Republican is trying to ban abortions that women seek because of tests showing that fetuses will have disabilities.

Rep. Erin Grall, R-Vero Beach, filed the bill (HB 1221) on Tuesday for consideration during the legislative session that will start March 2.

The bill targets what are described as "disability abortions," which would involve situations in which physicians know pregnant women are seeking abortions because fetuses will have disabilities.

Such disabilities would include such things as physical disabilities, intellectual or mental disabilities, or Down syndrome.

The bill would provide an exception for an abortion "that is necessary to save the life of a mother whose life is endangered by a physical disorder, illness, or injury, provided that no other medical procedure would suffice for that purpose."

