Upcoming cruises excite businesses at Port Canaveral

A couple from Alabama enjoyed their day at Port Canaveral celebrating their 29th anniversary.

They spent the afternoon at Port Canaveral’s gem, Fishlips Waterfront Bar and Grill.

With the return of cruising, they are excited to get back on the water.

"We are getting excited. We have been on a couple cruises so we can’t wait until they kick it back up… We can't wait for things to get back to normal," the couple said,

The port has a full calendar ahead.

The Disney Dream will set sail on August 9.

The three and four-night cruises will take passengers to the Bahamas and to Disney’s private island, Castaway Cay.

The general manager of Fishlips Waterfront Bar and Grill says more cruising means more customers.

"The cruise spectacle, what's going on with the cruise business of people coming up to our decks to see the cruise ships coming and going is what we truly missed as part of our business and, of course, people stay the night over and spend nights in hotels. It has been a big percentage of our business that we are glad to have back," Michael Schwarz said.

Royal Caribbean is also getting ready for its first test cruise next Tuesday.

Next weekend will mark Port Canaveral's first paid passenger cruise when Carnival's brand new Mardi Gras ship will embark on its maiden voyage.

Advertisement

"I think we have been excited for over a year. This is just another excitement to get us back to normal. Dot the I’s, cross the T’s and try to put an end to what happened with COVID and move forward," Schwarz said.