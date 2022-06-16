Disney offering around-the-world tour to all 12 parks: Here's how much it costs

How does a trip to every Disney park in the world on a private jet sound? If you are willing to pay the $110,000 ticket price, it can be a reality!

Adventures by Disney is offering a luxury vacation called Disney Parks Around the World. Customers will go on a 24-day magical tour across six countries, stopping at all twelve theme parks along the way. You'll also get to stop at the pyramids of Giza, the Eiffel Tower and the Taj Mahal for some Instagram-worthy photo ops.

Guests will travel as VIPs in a Boeing 757 private jet operated by Iceland Air with a flight crew that includes a chef, physician and three dedicated staff members.

The trip begins at Disneyland in California on July 9 of next year and ends at Walt Disney World in Orlando on August 1. The itinerary also includes cooking classes, nature walks and tours of Walt Disney Studios, the Walt Disney Family Museum and Lucasfilm's Skywalker Ranch campus.

"Guests looking for experiences outside of Disney can also take advantage of tours and activities in Tokyo, Japan; Shanghai and Hong Kong, China; Agra, India; Cairo, Egypt, and Paris, France," FOX Business reports.

Flights, hotel accommodations, 68 meals and the tours and activities are included in the package which starts at $109,995. The trip is open to guests ages 12 and up, though Disney recommends that guests be at least 14-years-old.

For more information and to see the itinerary, visit the Adventures by Disney website.