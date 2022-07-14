Disney Wish to embark on maiden voyage from Florida on Thursday

Bon voyage!

Disney Cruise Lines newest ship, Disney Wish, will embark on its maiden voyage on Thursday from Port Canaveral, Florida. Its first voyage will take passengers to Castaway Cay, Disney's private island in the Bahamas.

The 1,119-foot ship has 15 decks of fun, adventure, and leisure, including ten pools and water play areas inspired by Mickey Mouse and his friends. Disney Wish can hold about 4,000 passengers and has a crew of over 1,000. The ship consists of 1,254 staterooms, with 90-percent of the rooms classified as outside staterooms, some of which include an ocean view.

The Disney Wish will debut four royal suites that celebrate the gilded world of Walt Disney Animation Studios’ "Sleeping Beauty," with two Princess Aurora Royal Suites and two Briar Rose Royal Suites. Each pair includes a single-floor option and a tw Expand

Some of the ship's most highly anticipated features include the AquaMouse, the first-ever Disney attraction at sea; first-of-their-kind dining adventures themed to "Frozen" and Marvel; an immersive lounge set in the Star Wars galaxy; adults-only experience themed around Beauty and the Beast; and premium spa and salon services for ultimate relaxation!

Worlds of Marvel is the first-ever Marvel cinematic dining adventure, where guests will play an interactive role in an action-packed Avengers mission that unfolds around them, complete with a worldly menu inspired by the Marvel Cinematic Universe. (D Expand

Marvel Super Hero Academy is a high-tech Avengers headquarters where kids ages 3 to 12 will train to be the next generation of Super Heroes with the help of their own heroes, like Spider-Man, Black Panther, Ant-Man and the Wasp. (Disney)

Guests will be immersed in "The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse" animated shorts aboard the first-ever Disney attraction at sea, AquaMouse. Complete with show scenes, lighting and special effects, and splashtacular surprises, this wild water ride is Expand

The debut of Disney Wish comes as business at the port has been booming* after operations were halted during the first year of the pandemic. Port officials say revenue is exceeding what they saw in the last two years.

Here’s a breakdown:

2020: $59.7 million

2021: $18 million

2022: $78.6 million

Of course, more cruising means a need for more employees on and off the ship. Ports and cruise lines are needing more staff for some of the new cruise adventures.