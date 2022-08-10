Disney World is not the most expensive Florida theme park: This one is, study says

Theme park tickets in Florida don't come cheap, but a new study breaks down which one is the most expensive – and it's NOT Walt Disney World.

The Family Vacation Guide recently ranked the top 10 most expensive theme parks when it comes to admission prices in 2022. While Disney's Magic Kingdom in Orlando, Florida came in high on the list, one other Florida theme park took the No. 1 spot: Busch Gardens Tampa Bay.

According to the study, Busch Gardens is the most expensive theme park in the world, with a single-day admission ticket listed at $117.95. However, according to the theme park's website, ticket prices are actually $119.99 normally. A single-day ticket to a Walt Disney World theme park is $109.00.

Tied for third place is Universal Islands of Adventure and Universal Studios Orlando with ticket prices of $105.38. Universal's website, however, shows that prices have increased to $109 per ticket, which would match Disney's admission prices.

The study looked at 36 of the biggest theme parks worldwide and compared ticket prices to find which parks were charging the most for admission this year.

Here's a look at the top 10:

Busch Gardens Tampa Bay, Florida Walt Disney World's Magic Kingdom, Florida Universal Islands of Adventure, Florida Universal Studios Orlando, Florida Knott's Berry Farm, Buena Park, California SeaWorld San Diego, California Six Flags Magic Mountain, Los Angeles IMG Worlds of Adventure, Dubai Kings Island, Mason, Ohio Cedar Point, Sandusky, Ohio

You can read the entire report HERE.