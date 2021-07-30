Disney World requiring vaccinations for some employees

Walt Disney World is now requiring all salaried and non-union hourly employees to be vaccinated.

"I think all the employees should get their vaccine because you work at a major attraction, everybody’s going to be there, you got to get the vaccine," said Chrismar Clark, who lives in Orlando.

According to a statement from The Walt Disney Company, impacted employees have 60 days to get vaccinated if they aren’t already. Those working from home will need to show proof of vaccination before they return to work in-person.

Some park goers and tourists say knowing at least some Disney employees are vaccinated is a sigh of relief.

"I would feel safer going there. It’s more fun. I would feel more comfortable going there with my family, my friends," said Clark.

"It will become a more safer place for people to go and feel like they are not going to get sick," said Sophia Roman, who’s visiting from Nicaragua.

Others are against requiring the COVID vaccine altogether. "I think it’s really not fair because I know a lot people are against the vaccine. It’s your choice. Just do whatever you want. If you don’t want to get it, don’t get it. If you do, get it. You know?" said Fernando Esparza, who’s visiting from Texas.

A Disney Union representative says those required to get vaccinated accounts for less than half of Walt Disney World employees, but it’s still tens of thousands of people.

Disney says this is the best tool they have to help control the pandemic and protect their employees.

Union employees are in talks with Disney about requiring vaccinations as well, but those details have not been nailed down. They will meet with Disney next week.