Disney's Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is officially open

March 1 is the day that Star Wars fanatics have been waiting for: Walt Disney World's new Star Wars: Galactic Starcruiser hotel is officially open.

WHERE YOU START

Your 48-hour journey begins at a terminal near Disney’s Hollywood Studios. You’ll then board a launch pod to rendezvous with the jewel of the Chandrila Star Line: the Halcyon Starcruiser.

Inside, you can gaze into space and meet some of your favorite characters from the iconic film franchise.

WHERE YOU'LL SLEEP

You’ll check into one of the Starcruiser’s 100 cabins or suites. Each offers amazing views of passing ships, planets, and stars. Kids might enjoy the bunk beds. Moms and dads will appreciate the spacious bathrooms and everyone will have fun with the interactive droid link.

WHAT YOU'LL DO

While onboard, you choose how to create your own personal Star Wars story. Walt Disney World describes the experience as being part live theater, part themed environment, part culinary extravaganza, and part real-life role-playing game with a lot more to enjoy during your 2-day, 2-night adventure.

Each passenger aboard the Halcyon carries a datapad. On it is your personalized itinerary and communications portal.

It’s a vital tool to keep you moving on your mission – because that will include activities like playing Sabacc in the Sublight Lounge, learning to navigate the Halcyon from the working bridge, and face off against a remote lightsaber training device.

WHAT YOU'LL EAT

And then there’s the food. Even if you’re just a casual Star Wars fan, the 40 different dining options you have might be reason alone to book your trip. Breakfast and lunch are buffets, so to speak, and dinners are completely serviced shows.

Cream of Jogan

During your stay on the Galactic Starcruiser, you'll take a trip down to Black Spire Outpost on Batuu. Your datapad will help you complete several important missions while at Galaxy’s Edge and you’ll enjoy two Lightning Lane passes: one for Millennium Falcon Smugglers Run and the other for Rise of the Resistance.

HOW MUCH DOES IT COST?

This fully immersive adventure doesn't come cheap, but if you're a Star Wars fan, it's sure to be a bucket list item.

Let's break down the sample starting cost:

2 GUESTS PER CABIN

$1,209 per guest per night

or $4,809 voyage total

3 GUESTS PER CABIN (2 adults, 1 child)

$889 per guest per night

or $5,299 voyage total

4 GUESTS PER CABIN (3 adults, 1 child)

$749 per guest per night

or $5,999 voyage total

The above pricing is for voyage departure dates for most weeknights from Aug. 20, 2022 - Sept. 17, 2022, according to Disney's website. Rates vary depending on your voyage departure date, the number of guests in your cabin and your cabin type.

HOW TO BOOK YOUR STAR WARS VOYAGE

According to the reservation calendar, there are only a few dates left to book over the next 4 months.

Ready to book your voyage? You can do that HERE.

