Dog accidentally sent through airport x-ray machine, TSA says

Make sure to check your luggage before flying this holiday season, you might have a furry stowaway.

The Transportation Security Administration reported that a dog was accidentally sent through the X-ray at the Dane County Regional Airport in Madison, Wisconsin this week.

The verified Great Lakes region Twitter account for the agency reported the passenger and dog owner did not tell TSA about her dog.

"When traveling with any animal, notify your airline & know their rules. At the checkpoint, remove your pet from the bag and send all items, including the empty carrier, to be screened in the machine," the TSA said in a Twitter post.

Dog accidently sent through TSA x-ray machine.

The TSA also shared a video on how to properly travel with your pet so as to avoid a situation like this one.



