Dog found with nearly 100 pellets inside body almost ready for adoption

Say hello to Teddy. This sweet, old guy doesn’t look much more than old and tired, but on the inside, his body is full of nearly 100 pellets.

"He’s even got one here, right next to his heart."

Rosmeri Hernandez is one of the technicians caring for him at the East Orlando Animal Hospital. Poodle and Pooch Rescue of Florida took him there after he came into a local shelter and X-rays showed all the pellets in his body.

"We’re thinking it’s more from a shotgun. We’re thinking it’s more from a bird shot than a pellet gun just because of the way they shoot out from the body and just how many there are in there," said Hernandez.

He was originally X-rayed because he appeared to show signs of arthritis. What they found was much more extreme. Teddy is a pretty big guy, but he’s also pretty docile, and looking at him, you would never know that he has all these pellets in his body.

"Even on his body when you’re petting him, you’re not feeling any scars. You’re not seeing any hair loss, anything like that so we’re thinking it must have been an older wound. It could have happened when he was a puppy," said Hernandez.

He doesn’t seem to be too bothered by them, so the pellets don’t need to be removed.

Teddy is estimated to be between 8 and 10 years old and will need regular bloodwork to make sure the pellets aren’t lead, and he doesn’t get lead poisoning.

Beyond that, "He’s a pretty lucky dog for having a history that could have been super, super terrible for him."

Sweet, lucky Teddy will likely be ready for adoption in a few weeks.

