Dog killed, 2 people injured in South Daytona house fire

By FOX 35 News Staff
Published 
Updated 8:55AM
The lights of an ambulance are shown in a file photo. (Photo by Matt Jonas/Digital First Media/Boulder Daily Camera via Getty Images)

SOUTH DAYTONA, Fla. - A dog was killed and two people were injured after a fire broke out at a home on Bristol Lane in South Daytona early Thursday morning.

The South Daytona Fire Department in Volusia County says two men were taken to the hospital, one as a trauma alert. 

According to officials, one dog inside the house died but another dog and a cat managed to escape the fire safely. 

The fire is believed to have started on a bed in a back bedroom. 