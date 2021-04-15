DOJ: Florida man used stolen credit cards to purchase over $62K in Universal Orlando vacation packages

article

The Department of Justice said on Wednesday that a Florida man was sentenced to 37 months in federal prison for using stolen credit card numbers to purchase over $62,000 worth of theme park and hotel packages from Universal Orlando Resort.

They said that Fredrick Bernard Lewis pleaded guilty to the crimes on January 6, 2021.

Court documents reportedly show that between 2018 and 2020, Lewis used stolen credit card numbers belonging to 36 different victims to purchase theme park and hotel packages from Universal Orlando Resort. The value was about $62,300 worth.

To make the fraudulent purchases, the Department of Justice said that Lewis called the Universal call center or visited the Universal website, each time using a different stolen credit card number. To avoid detection, he used over 20 different telephone numbers.

They said that Lewis and his associates would then either use the ticket and hotel packages or convert the packages to Universal gift cards.

