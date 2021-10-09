Driver dies after crashing into Publix in Orlando, police say

article

Police say a man has died after crashing into an Orlando Publix store early Saturday morning.

According to Orlando police, the 25-year-old driver was traveling southbound on Conway Road from Curry Ford Road.

"The vehicle crossed the median, went through the parking lot, and struck the concrete pillars in front of the Publix," police told FOX 35 News.

The driver was killed. His 24-year-old male passenger sustained non-life-threatening injuries.

The parking lot of the Publix was roped off with yellow tape as police investigate.

