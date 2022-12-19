Expand / Collapse search

Car goes over Fort Myers bridge, driver badly hurt, Florida police say

By FOX 35 News Staff
Crash sends car over bridge in Fort Myers

A vehicle flipped over the wall of the Caloosahatchee Bridge in Fort Myers, Florida over the weekend. The person inside was taken to the hospital. Video showed paramedics performing CPR on the person. Their condition was not immediately known.

FORT MYERS, Fla. - A driver remains in critical condition after their car went over a Fort Myers bridge and into the water below over the weekend, officials said. 

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Fort Myers Fire Department were called out to the Caloosahatchee Bridge after receiving a report that a car had flipped over the bridge. 

When they arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in water. With help from other agencies, officials were able to access the driver using a charged hose line from over the side of the bridge, the fire department said in a Facebook post

(Photo via Fort Myers Fire Department)

Video showed paramedics performing CPR on the driver. The person was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated in the ICU, according to police. 