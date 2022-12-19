Car goes over Fort Myers bridge, driver badly hurt, Florida police say
FORT MYERS, Fla. - A driver remains in critical condition after their car went over a Fort Myers bridge and into the water below over the weekend, officials said.
Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Fort Myers Fire Department were called out to the Caloosahatchee Bridge after receiving a report that a car had flipped over the bridge.
When they arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in water. With help from other agencies, officials were able to access the driver using a charged hose line from over the side of the bridge, the fire department said in a Facebook post.
(Photo via Fort Myers Fire Department)
Video showed paramedics performing CPR on the driver. The person was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated in the ICU, according to police.