Car goes over Fort Myers bridge, driver badly hurt, Florida police say

A driver remains in critical condition after their car went over a Fort Myers bridge and into the water below over the weekend, officials said.

Just before 7 a.m. Saturday, crews with the Fort Myers Fire Department were called out to the Caloosahatchee Bridge after receiving a report that a car had flipped over the bridge.

When they arrived, they found a vehicle submerged in water. With help from other agencies, officials were able to access the driver using a charged hose line from over the side of the bridge, the fire department said in a Facebook post.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ (Photo via Fort Myers Fire Department)

Video showed paramedics performing CPR on the driver. The person was taken to a nearby hospital and is being treated in the ICU, according to police.