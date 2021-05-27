Dry, hot temperatures fueling wildfire risk in Central Florida

Dry conditions and hot temperatures are fueling wildfire risks across Central Florida.

Crews from North Florida are in Polk County. They've helped with two fires so far.

Officials with the Florida Forestry Service say some of the fires may be due to many people wanting to get out after being isolated during the pandemic.

"People are getting back out of their houses, and getting back to nature, and with the added activity, I believe we’re seeing some added fires."

Officials say we need four to five days of substantial rain to help with the dry conditions.

Just recently, crews in Brevard County battled a wildfire that grew to 1,600 acres before getting it under control.