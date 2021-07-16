Expand / Collapse search

Dry start to the weekend but keep that umbrella handy

By Allison Gargaro
Published 
Weather Forecast: July 16, 2021

FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King has your forecast.

ORLANDO, Fla. - We have a dry start to the weekend across East Central Florida. 

Dry air is pushing in from the east making rain chances stay at 20% or less across the region. Don't rule out the chance for an isolated shower or two later this afternoon, mainly south of Orlando. 

As we head into you Saturday and Sunday, rain chances increase to 40% coverage with the sea breeze storms popping up around lunchtime. 

The heat will be on starting today. Stay hydrated, afternoon highs will reach the low-90s this afternoon.

