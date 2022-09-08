Earl to strengthen into 'dangerous' Cat 4 hurricane; will have impact on Florida beaches

Hurricane Earl is gaining strength in the Atlantic and is now forecast to become a powerful Category 4 hurricane. While Earl won't have a direct impact on land, Florida's east coast beaches could still feel the effects from the system.

HURRICANE EARL

On Thursday morning, Earl was located several hundred miles south of Bermuda with maximum sustained winds of 105 mph. The National Hurricane Center says the storm is gaining strength and is expected to become a major hurricane as early as Thursday. FOX 35 Storm Team Chief Meteorologist Jayme King says Earl will likely become a dangerous Category 4 hurricane this weekend.

Earl will stay away from land, but will send big surf to Central Florida beaches.

"We don't see the wind impacts, but the wave impacts will be noticeable along the coast as long period swell lines impact the coastal areas," King said. "Rip current threat is going to be sky high."

TROPICAL STORM DANIELLE

Danielle has weakened to a tropical storm with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph as the system moves northeast in the Atlantic.

| COMPLETE GUIDE TO 2022 ATLANTIC HURRICANE SEASON |

"Danielle is expected to slowly weaken and transition to a post-tropical cyclone today, with further weakening anticipated through the weekend," the NHC said.

OTHER SYSTEMS

A tropical wave west of the Cabo Verde Islands could become our next named storm, which would be Fiona. Forecasters say the system could become a tropical depression within the next day or so while it moves westward.

Chances of development are high at 70-percent over the next five days.

Another tropical wave located near the west coast of Africa is forecast to emerge into the eastern Atlantic on Thursday. Formation chances are currently low at 30-percent over the next five days.