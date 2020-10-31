Expand / Collapse search

Early voting ends this weekend in Central Florida

FILE - Voting booths are setup at the Yuengling center on the campus of University of South Florida as workers prepare to open the doors to early voters on October 22, 2018 in Tampa, Florida. (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - Early voting in Central Florida wraps up this weekend, but depending on where you live, it ends on Saturday or Sunday.

If you don’t want to wait until Election Day on Tuesday to cast your ballot, Saturday is the last day to early vote in the following counties:

  • Osceola
  • Brevard
  • Marion
  • Alachua
  • Flagler
  • Lake

Early voting ends on Sunday for:

  • Orange
  • Seminole
  • Volusia
  • Polk

Voting location times for all counties and what to bring with you can be found HERE.

Public health experts suggest that if you choose to vote in person, follow these guidelines to help you and those around you stay safe:

  • Wear a mask and disinfect
  • Maintain a good physical distance of at least six feet
  • Fill out a sample ballot before coming
  • Head to the polls at off-peak hours
  • Try to reduce your risk of transmission leading up to the 2020 election

As of Friday, more than 7.8 million Floridians have already voted in the 2020 election. According to Reuters, 85,755,756 nationwide had so far voted in the election as of Oct. 30.

With its 29 electoral votes, Florida is crucial to both President Donald Trump and Democratic Presidential candidate Joe Biden.