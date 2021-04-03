Expand / Collapse search

Easter breakfast: Allison's Robins Nest Breakfast Cups

By Allison Gargaro
FOX 35 Orlando

FOX 35's Allison Gargaro has a delicious and easy recipe the whole family will love on Easter morning.

ORLANDO, Fla. - Happy Easter weekend, Central Florida!

FOX 35's Allison Gargaro has a quick and easy breakfast recipe that the kids can even decorate after it's done!

Allison's Robins Nest Breakfast Cups

Ingredients:

  • 1 package hash browns
  • Refrigerated 1/2 cup shredded cheese
  • 12 eggs
  • Toppings: diced ham, bell peppers, cheese, chives, green onions

Method:

  • Preheat oven to 400 degrees
  • Mix the hash browns with shredded cheese, salt, and pepper
  • Divide the hash brown mixture evenly into a greased muffin tin
  • Use the back of a spoon to create a hole in the middle of each hash brown cup
  • Coat each cup with cooking spray
  • Bake for 20 - 25 minutes. You want the hash browns to be crispy, but not burnt
  • Take the muffin tin out of the oven and crack an egg into each cup
  • Place back in the oven for 10-15 minutes Shorter for a softer yolk.
  • Let cool for 5 minutes
  • Take the cups out of the muffin tin and decorate your nests with your favorite breakfast toppings
  • Enjoy!