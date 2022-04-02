EDC Orlando 2022 announces dates, ticket sales

article

The Electric Daisy Carnival (EDC) will be returning to Orlando later this year and on Friday, organizers announced ticket sales and dates for the dance music festival.

EDC Orlando 2022 will kick off on Friday, November 11, and run through Sunday, November 13.

"Orlando’s Tinker Field will vibrantly transform to push the boundaries of live entertainment for three days while celebrating the unparalleled moments that music, love, and artistic expression bring to the EDC dance floor," organizers said.

Since 2011, EDC Orlando has grown exponentially in size and attendance. The latest 2021 festival welcomed a crowd of 300,000 who gathered on the neon-lit festival grounds that featured six music stages and performances from more than 100 of the biggest artists in dance music.

General Admission, GA+, and VIP tickets are now on sale for the three-day festival, with layaway plans starting at just a small $10 deposit for all ticket types. Limited Early Owl pricing is available beginning at $189.99 for General Admission, $269.99 for GA+, and $389.99 for VIP.

EDC Orlando is an 18+ festival, with VIP tickets reserved for Headliners 21 years of age or older.

Tickets are now available for purchase online at EDCOrlando.com.

