Eight new Raising Cane restaurants slated to open across Florida: Here's when

Caniacs rejoice! Raising Canes has announced eight locations that will be opening across Florida throughout 2023.

The popular fried chicken tender chain currently has three locations open in Florida which include: Homestead, Clearwater, and a Flagship restaurant in South Beach, Miami.

The newest locations will expand into seven counties across Florida this year, all with varying opening dates:

Largo - 4835 East Bay Drive (March)

Boynton Beach - 1550 W. Boynton Beach Blvd (April)

Gainesville - 1680 W. University Blvd Suite 20 - (April)

Tallahassee - 1917 West Tennessee St. (May)

Royal Palm Beach - 100 N. State Road 7 (May)

Cutler Bay - 19705 S. Dixie Highway (June)

Port St. Lucie - 1549 Northwest St. Lucie W. Blvd (July)

Pompano Beach - 2501 Federal Highway (August)

Image 1 of 7 ▼ Credit: Raising Canes

The company said they're looking to hire over 1,000 crew members for all positions from crew to management positions. The starting pay for the crew is $15 an hour.

Raising canes has close to 700 restaurants in over 35 states and is planning to open 100 new restaurants in 2023. The chain is widely known for its chicken tenders and highly sought Cane's sauce.