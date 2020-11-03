Election Day forecast: Grab a sweater to put your 'I Voted' sticker on

Election Day is here and the cool weather we saw on Monday is sticking around.

FOX 35 meteorologist Jayme King says it will be another day of beautiful weather across Central Florida.

"We'll start cool and we'll end cool," he said.

If you're heading to the polls in the morning, you'll want a sweater because many areas of Central Florida will have temperatures in the 50s.

By high noon, there will be a bit of a warm up in the low 70s with occasional breezes.

By 7 p.m. when the sun goes down, and when the polls close, Central Florida will cool off again, dropping down to about 68-degrees.

"Great weather. Get out and vote. No excused today!" King said.

