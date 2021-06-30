Extradition expected soon for man accused of shooting Daytona Beach officer

The man accused of shooting a Daytona Beach police officer could be extradited to Florida soon.

FOX 35 News is working to learn when Othal Wallace will be brought back to Daytona Beach. He had a court appearance in Georgia on Tuesday.

Wallace appeared via video chat. The hearing lasted only a few minutes. During that time, he waived his right to challenge extradition, which means he will be sent back to Florida sooner rather than later.

As Wallace prepares to come back to Central Florida, Officer Jason Raynor remains in critical condition in the hospital. The community is showing its support for him.

In an effort to help raise money for Raynor and his family, Daytona Beach police are now selling supportive yard signs. All proceeds will go to the Raynor family.

The first batch of signs has already sold out. They expect more signs to be available Thursday.

