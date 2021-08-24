Extreme heat continues, another round of storms to hit Central Florida

Central Floridians and visitors alike can expect typical late August weather.

High doses of heat and humidity are in the cards again today. Most interior locations can count on 90°+ during the afternoon heat peak, coastal locations will reside in the 80s.

The heat index, while lower overall, will remain around 100° this afternoon – something to consider if you've got plans outdoors for an extended period of time.

WEATHER ALERTS: Download the FOX 35 Storm Team Weather app for live radar, severe weather alerts, and daily forecast reports on your phone

The rain forecast will be determined by a couple of factors. One of which will be the amount of cloud cover hanging around today. Extra clouds could put a lid of sorts on the atmosphere keeping storm development at bay until much later in the day.

RELATED: Forecasters tracking 3 disturbances brewing in the tropics

As of right now, rain chances are in the 40-50% range and primarily after 2 p.m. or so. In the tropics, we're watching 3 easterly waves, all with a "medium" chance of tropical development over the next 5 days.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.