Family asked to deplane over reported mask issue involving child

A Spirit Airlines plane was about to take off from Orlando, en route to Atlantic City, when the airline says a family refused to comply with the air carrier's mask policy.

In the Lakewood News Network cell phone video, you appear to see a father and a flight attendant interacting before the family is told to exit the plane in Orlando. The video appears to show their 2-year-old daughter trying to eat without wearing a mask. The father appears to get upset as the mother explains that she has been trying to get the child to wear a mask.

Fox News talked to the couple. They say their 7-year-old son, who's not seen in the video, has trouble wearing a mask. The mother says she is seven months pregnant. The couple appears to explain to the flight attendant that they are trying to comply.

According to a Spirit Airlines spokesperson, the parents were non-compliant with the mask policy and the crew had several conversations with them before this video was taken.

The scene unfolded as a reporter from the Lakewood News Network recorded it. Spirit Airlines says everyone had to deplane.

A supervisor then talked to the parents. The family was allowed back onto the plane after they agreed to comply with the mask policy.

