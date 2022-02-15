Family dog attacks 8-year-old Deltona boy

An 8-year-old boy was hospitalized after his family says he was attacked by their pet dog at their Deltona home.

The boy is recovering here at Arnold Palmer Hospital for Children in Orlando. His family says he is doing okay but described the incident as a very scary situation.

The family said little Caleb was on a trampoline with his older sister when the dog, a pit bull, attacked.

"It was kind of scary. I thought that I was kind of dreaming because it felt like I was hallucinating. It didn't feel like, I was, I felt like I was dreaming really didn't think that it was not for real," the boy's sister said.

When the dog attacked, his grandfather tried to help him and also got bitten on his arm and his leg, the family says. The grandfather also needed stitches.

The family does describe the dog, named Tyson, as being aggressive in nature.

Deltona Animal Control is investigating this case.

