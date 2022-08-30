Family of Florida teen shot to death in car at apartment complex pleads for help finding killer

The family of Raniyah Gandy, the 19-year-old woman who was shot and killed June 1 in her car at a Central Florida apartment complex, is asking for the public's help finding her killer.

Family and friends of Raniyah gathered on Tuesday for a news conference wearing T-shirts in honor of their loved one.

Her mother said her daughter had just started her own business and was a vibrant and loving young lady.

"I received her business cards three days after she died," she said. "We are devastated. I'm asking the public, please, any information that you may have, no matter how small you may think it is, please call Crimeline."

Crimeline recently doubled the reward for information leading to an arrest in the case from $5,000 to $10,000.

The family's attorney Greg Francis says tips continue to trickle in, but so far, no arrests have been made.

Gandy was parked at the Park at Highgate Apartments in Pine Hills when the shooting happened. Orange County deputies placed at least 52 shell casing markers on the ground around the bullet-riddled car.

"The sad thing is in this area unfortunate things happen like that a lot," said one resident. "It was surprising that happen in my neighborhood."

Also in the car was Gandy’s friend, but she survived. Witnesses of the shooting described the sound as a war zone. She said once the shooting started, the popping didn’t stop until she heard a click signaling the shooter had run out of ammunition.

Orange County deputies believe the suspect fired shots from another vehicle, but have yet to find the person who pulled the trigger.

There are signs on the property that say the premises are monitored 24 hours a day by security cameras. No suspect information has been released. Anyone with information is asked to contact Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.