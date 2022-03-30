Family of teen who fell from Orlando drop tower ride petition to have it shut down for good

The family of a 14-year-old boy who died after falling from an Orlando attraction is keeping their voices heard by petitioning to have the FreeFall ride shut down permanently.

Family members of Tyre Sampson spoke about that petition during a memorial walk for the boy.

About two dozen people marched along International Drive on Tuesday calling for the Orlando FreeFall ride to be shut down for good.

Sampson’s cousin Shay says she has collected close to 5,000 signatures and has plans to present them to City Hall. She says she won’t stop until she sees change.

"Until this ride come down. I gotta be out here from sun up to sun down. Until this ride comes down I gotta be here."

Family members also say that they have noticed some fake donation accounts online. They found a fake GoFundMe account pretending to collect money for funeral costs. The family says it is a scam.

GoFundMe tells us that their team is monitoring the situation and removing any fundraisers not authorized by the family. Anyone who donated to those pages has since received a refund.

Tyre’s mother has created a GoFundMe page that says to not donate to any other fundraiser.

