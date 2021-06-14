Family says they spotted Great White Shark off coast of Fort Pierce

It was an exciting day out on the water for one family.

Kristen Young sent FOX 35 video of what she says was a Great White Shark off the coast of Fort Pierce over the weekend.

The family safely caught photos and video of the shark swimming in the water.

The family was on a boat when they spotted the shark.

Kristen said, thankfully, the family also has their camera and documents what's happening on their YouTube channel, The Young Family.

