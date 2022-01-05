Father accused of killing former UCF football star pleads not guilty

article

The father of former University of Central Florida football star Otis Anderson pleaded not guilty to murdering his son.

Otis Anderson Sr. is accused of shooting and killing his son during an argument last year. His son's mom told deputies his girlfriend's dog bit the elder Anderson, sparking the confrontation.

The arrest report said that officers were dispatched to the shooting in November and located Anderson Jr. suffering from at least one gunshot wound to the chest. A second victim, Denise Anderson, was also said to be suffering from multiple graze wounds. Both victims were transported to a hospital. Anderson Jr. was pronounced deceased while Denise Anderson was treated and later discharged.

In a report from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office, Anderson Jr.'s injuries appeared to be a gunshot wound to his chest and back. There was also a pool of blood outside the residence where he collapsed. A bullet strike and projectile were located in the front window inside the formal dining room. Another projectile was located on the master bedroom floor and multiple fragments were located around the kitchen sink.

Anderson Jr. was formerly a running back for the University of Central Florida's football team and was just 23-years-old.

