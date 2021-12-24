Father and son die in wrong-way crash on Christmas Eve, FHP says

article

A father and son died in a crash in Lake County on Christmas Eve, troopers said.

The Florida Highway Patrol (FHP) said that the crash happened near State Road 46 and 429 near Sorrento.

They said that an SUV was going the wrong way when it crashed into the car with the 49-year-old father and 27-year-old son.

The driver of the SUV reportedly suffered minor injuries.

