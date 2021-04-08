Truckers accused of kidnapping women along I-95; FBI seeks possible victims in Central Florida

Agents with the Federal Bureau of Investigation say two truckers have been arrested for kidnapping and physically assaulting women in Georgia and New Jersey.

Investigators said the alleged crimes occurred along Interstate 95 and they are concerned women in Central Florida may have been victims after one of the suspects was arrested in Daytona Beach.

According to investigators, 25-year-old Brian Summerson, of South Carolina, and 35-year-old Pierre Washington, of Chicago, often used I-95 as a primary route to hunt down their victims. They traveled from New Jersey to Miami, as well as Chicago and Kansas City. Agents said Summerson would coerce the victims into working as prostitutes for Washington.

"Central Florida, the I-4 corridor is targeted. And also our interstates, I-95, I-75. Folks are brought from New York, here to Florida, Miami, and from Atlanta...Tampa to Orlando," said human trafficking expert Tomas Lares. "Central Florida has been a hot spot for this type of trafficking."

Agents arrested Summerson in Daytona Beach back in January. He goes by the name of Vaughn when meeting potential victims, through social media and dating apps, according to investigators.

"There’s been a lot of grooming and recruiting on social apps, websites, dating sites," Lares added.

According to the indictment, the two would also request money as ransom and reward for the release of victims who had been kidnapped.

"If you stop at a rest area or gas station and you’re traveling here in Florida to go where it’s lit. if possible make sure you’re not alone."

Agents said there were pictures of additional women on the suspects' devices and that's why they're concerned that there could be more victims.

Contact the FBI at truckervictims@fbi.gov if you know someone that needs help.

