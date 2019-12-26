FDLE: Florida woman tried to steal $1 million from her elderly husband

A 26-year old Tampa woman is behind bars, accused of trying to steal a million dollars from her 77-year-old elderly husband.

Lin Halfon is facing charges of money laundering, organized fraud and exploitation of an elderly person. Investigators say she was cashing checks in her husband's name he did not know about.

According to the Tampa Bay Times, in November, Halfon walked into an Amscot branch and tried to cash a $1 million cashier's check. She claimed it was to buy a yacht.

Employees refused to cash it and the three other checks Halfon reportedly brought in later that day.

During her first court appearance, a judge set her bail at $1 million.

The couple had only been married for about 4 months.

