'Feels like' temps to reach near triple digits in Central Florida

We have another hot and humid weekend ahead across East Central Florida.

Afternoon highs on Saturday will reach the upper-80s along the coast, and low-90s across the interior. Some cities will feel the heat index as high as 100 degrees. Make sure you pack plenty of water as you head out the door this weekend, and don't forget your sunscreen.

A bit later this afternoon, the Atlantic sea breeze will begin to push inland.

TRACK THE TROPICS: Visit the FOX 35 Storm Team Hurricane Center for the latest tropical weather outlook and more

There is a chance for an isolated shower or storm, but most of the activity will be south of Orlando. If you do have a thunderstorm in your neighborhood, there will be rain, a few lightning strikes and brief gusty winds.

Rain and storm chances begin to increase starting on Sunday and continue into next week.

Don't forget to download the FOX 35 Storm Team weather app to track live conditions in your neighborhood.

Watch FOX 35 News for the latest weather updates.