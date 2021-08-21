FHA: 16,906 people hospitalized due to COVID-19 in state

article

The Florida Hospital Association (FHA) released new coronavirus case numbers in the state on Saturday.

Officials said on Thursday, 24,438 cases were recorded in the state, while Friday saw 22,133 cases.

The number of those people hospitalized is 16,906, according to the FHA.

Officials said the percentage of inpatients with COVID is 34.3%, while the percentage of adult ICU patients with coronavirus is 55.1%.

