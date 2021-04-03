FHP: 11-year-old girl killed in apparent street race crash

article

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating after an 11-year-old girl was killed from what witnesses say was a street race.

According to FHP, the three vehicles involved in the crash were traveling westbound on US-192.

FHP says a Dodge Charger was traveling behind an SUV carrying the 11-year-old victim and two other females. The Charger reportedly failed to slow down as it approached the SUV and struck it from behind. The SUV traveled into the median and collided with a warning sign. The Charger ended up hitting a speed limit sign.

A third vehicle, a Kia Optima, was hit by debris.

The 11-year-old girl died at the hospital. The two other females in the SUV were injured, with one in serious condition and the other critical.

The drivers of the Charger and Optima, both teenagers, were not hurt.

According to witnesses, the drivers of the Charger and Optima were "actively engaged in a street race, prior to the collision."

This crash remains under investigation and charges are pending.

