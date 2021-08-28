Expand / Collapse search

FHP: 2 dead, young girl critically injured in Florida Turnpike crash

By FOX 35 News Staff
Two people are dead and 1 young girl is critical after a crash on the Florida Turnpike.

LAKE COUNTY, Fla. - Two people are dead and one is critically injured after a wreck on the Florida Turnpike on Friday night.

Troopers say a Ford pickup truck was traveling northbound on the Turnpike around 10 p.m. when the driver hit a tow truck operator trying to hook up a disabled vehicle.

The tow truck driver was killed instantly.

The driver and passenger of the pick-up were thrown when the truck overturned.  

The 34-year-old driver died. His young female passenger was taken to Arnold Palmer Children's Hospital.

